Ethereum (ETH) Tops One Day Volume of $24.73 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,914.75 or 0.05285933 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $350.34 billion and approximately $24.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00040505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,848 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

