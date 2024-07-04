Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.09

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and traded as low as $47.62. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 1,521 shares.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

About Eurofins Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.