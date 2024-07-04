Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 19,414 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 583,854 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 127,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 829,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.05.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

