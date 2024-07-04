Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $151,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

