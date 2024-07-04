Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,479 shares of company stock worth $45,947,856.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

AMJ stock remained flat at $28.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

