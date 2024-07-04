Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $84.69 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $84,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 921,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.