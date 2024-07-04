Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 5,915 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.02. 566,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

