Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,656 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.58. 635,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.