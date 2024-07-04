Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,822. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

