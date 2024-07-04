Everscale (EVER) 1-Day Volume Tops $989,857.98

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $989,857.98 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,649,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,556,880 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

