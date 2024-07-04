Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 59,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 489,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.81 million for the quarter.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

