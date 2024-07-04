Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.66 and last traded at $114.76. 7,732,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,694,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.