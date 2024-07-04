FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,226,940.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $416.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.32.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.