Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,527.68

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,527.68 and last traded at $1,527.10, with a volume of 83868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,496.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,345.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.