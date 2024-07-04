Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 53,473 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

