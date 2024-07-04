F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.40

Shares of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.18). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 383,228 shares.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.40.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&C UK Real Estate Investments
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.