FCG Investment Co Buys 291 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of FCG Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

LMT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.03. 313,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

