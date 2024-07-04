FCG Investment Co Buys 656 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.92. 993,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,258. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

