FCG Investment Co Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 115.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 3,366,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

