FCG Investment Co Invests $208,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FCG Investment Co bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in HP by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

