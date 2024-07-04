FCG Investment Co Invests $343,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 253,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,199. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

