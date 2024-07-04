FCG Investment Co Purchases 3,402 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

FCG Investment Co grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 3,210,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,963. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

