FCG Investment Co Sells 3,434 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

FCG Investment Co reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 1,289,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.