FCG Investment Co Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FCG Investment Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.99. 5,017,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.