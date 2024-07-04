Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FHI opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

