FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $4,714,624.80 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

FDX opened at $293.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

