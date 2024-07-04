FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $293.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,864 shares of company stock valued at $37,677,934 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.