FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,575. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,864 shares of company stock valued at $37,677,934 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

