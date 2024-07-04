Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 194,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,823. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.