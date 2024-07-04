Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.
In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
