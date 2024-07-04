Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 922 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc owned about 0.37% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IETC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 5,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

