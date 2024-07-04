Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 130,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,186. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

