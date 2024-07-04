Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. 529,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,021. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

