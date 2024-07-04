Financial Perspectives Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 13.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,232,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,737,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 401,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 1,633,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,275. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

