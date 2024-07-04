Financial Perspectives Inc Has $44,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Financial Perspectives Inc lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after purchasing an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

