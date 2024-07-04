Financial Perspectives Inc Has $71,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 1,045,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

