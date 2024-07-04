Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 593,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 428,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 5,928,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.