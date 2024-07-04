Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 321 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,478. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock valued at $64,932,073. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

