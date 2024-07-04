Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.