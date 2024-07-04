Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.