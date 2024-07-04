Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,433.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in Target by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.