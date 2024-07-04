Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 219.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,462 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

