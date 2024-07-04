Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

