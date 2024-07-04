Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
