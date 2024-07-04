Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

