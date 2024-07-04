Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

