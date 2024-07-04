First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

First Community Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Community had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

