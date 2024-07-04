First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,152 shares of company stock worth $136,281,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 4,755,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

