First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.64. 6,908,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

