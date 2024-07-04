First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 892,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

